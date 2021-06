FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU continued a massive overhaul of its roster Wednesday by officially adding an eighth Division I transfer in former Butler forward JaKobe Coles.

The 6-foot-7 Coles played high school basketball in Denton, about 30 miles north of TCU's campus in Fort Worth. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in six games as a freshman at Butler before a knee injury ended his season.