TCU 70, George Washington 58

Taiwo 2-8 1-2 5, Brown 2-2 0-0 6, Gingras 2-6 3-4 7, Thornton 2-3 0-0 4, Webster 0-3 1-4 1, Blethen 2-6 3-5 7, Loving 0-0 0-0 0, Lakstigala 6-17 2-2 15, Lok 0-0 0-0 0, Engel 0-1 0-0 0, Macke 2-5 1-1 5, Robertson 3-6 0-2 8, Totals 21-57 11-20 58
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title