TCU 59, California 48

Coles 2-5 0-0 4, Cork 1-1 2-6 4, O'Bannon 2-8 1-4 6, Walker 3-5 0-0 8, Wells 0-2 2-2 2, Miles 9-22 5-6 23, Peavy 3-9 2-4 8, Lampkin 2-4 0-1 4, Haggerty 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-23 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title