TCU 56, Grambling St. 45

Blake 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 2-6 1-2 5, Maples 5-13 6-6 18, Morrow 3-11 0-0 7, Saxon 5-8 0-1 10, Gardner 0-4 0-0 0, Chairs 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 2-2 2, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 1-2 0-0 2, Tell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-49 10-13 45
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title