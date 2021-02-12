Syracuse soph Quincy Guerrier emerges as key cog for Orange JOHN KEKIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 4:04 a.m.
1 of3 Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier (1), and Alan Griffin (0) battle North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP) Dennis Nett/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 North Carolina State's D.J. Funderburk (0) fights for the rebound with Syracuse's Quincy Guerrier (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Not so long ago, Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier may have been best known for shaking hands with imaginary teammates after shooting a free throw with only opponents lining the lane.
Not anymore.