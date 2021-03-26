Syracuse's glue -- forward-turned-center Marek Dolezaj JOHN KEKIS, AP Sports Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 2:27 a.m.
1 of9 Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj, left, runs into San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim argues a call during the first half of a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) ad Marek Dolezaj (21) celebrate following a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) and Marek Dolezaj (21) celebrate following a second-round game against West Virginia in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj (21) is fouled by West Virginia's Sean McNeil (22) as he goes to the basket during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over West Virginia's Sean McNeil (22) and Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. Syracuse defeated Syracuse 75-72. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has seen a thing or two in his 45 seasons at his alma mater, and he's normally somewhat reserved in heaping excessive praise on his players. He's made an exception for senior Marek Dolezaj.
“He’s by far the most valuable player on our team. It’s not even close. He’s just a tremendous player,” Boeheim said. “It’s hard to even — you can’t even look at the stat sheet because his importance is so much more. I mean, he has a good stat sheet, but his importance to our team is so much.”