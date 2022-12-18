Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58

Hinds 6-9 2-4 14, Summiel 3-11 0-0 6, Harrison 4-7 3-3 11, Spear 3-13 0-0 9, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-4 0-0 2, Scruggs 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 24-62 5-7 58
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title