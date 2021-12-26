Sweden beats Russia 6-3 in world junior hockey opener

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — Theodor Niederbach scored midway through the third period to thwart Russia's comeback bid in Sweden's 6-3 victory Sunday on the opening day of the world junior hockey championship.

After Russia's Matvei Michkov scored twice in a 41-second span early in the third to cut it to 4-3, Niederbach beat goalie Jaroslav Askarov to restore a two-goal margin.