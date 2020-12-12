Swamp stunner: LSU beats No. 6 Florida with 57-yard FG late MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 11:12 p.m.
1 of6 LSU running back Tre Bradford (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Koy Moore (5) after Bradford scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) scrambles past Florida defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) dives over the LSU defense for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, points to the monitor while disputing a ruling by officials during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Keon Zipperer during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask and No. 6 Florida look nowhere near ready for top-ranked Alabama.
Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned the Gators 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.