Swain, Atkinson, Bruner lead Yale past Cornell 86-71

Recommended Video:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain matched his career high with 25 points, Paul Atkinson and Jordan Bruner posted double-doubles and Yale breezed to an 86-71 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Swain sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (16-4, 4-0 Ivy League). Atkinson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Bruner notched his seventh double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. He also had eight assists. Jalen Gabbidon scored 12.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points with four assists to lead the Big Red (4-13, 1-3). Josh Warren made all eight of his free throws and scored 14, while Dean Noll had 13 points and four assists off the bench. Bryan Knapp hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 11.

Yale shot 56% overall (30 of 54) and from 3-point range (10 of 18). Cornell shot 45% from the floor (22 of 49) and 48% from distance (13 of 27). Yale won the rebound battle 37-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25