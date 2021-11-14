Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 14, 2021
1 of12 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy flips over after fumbling the ball to the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, left, talks with injured Cardinals' J.J. Watt prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler (15) runs with the ball as he gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) after a touchdown against against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 An injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray paces the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers, throwing for one touchdown, running for another and sparking Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Newton — the 2015 NFL MVP who was signed by the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week — made his presence felt on his first play of the game, entering on third down and screaming “I'm back!" after barreling into the right corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.