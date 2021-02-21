Paul moves past Big O on NBA career assists list, Suns roll CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 12:42 a.m.
1 of15 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, front left, jumps to shoot ahead of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, top left, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow (7) and center Gorgui Dieng, bottom, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2), guard Desmond Bane (22) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow (7) as center Gorgui Dieng (14) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane (22) and John Konchar (46) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and guard Desmond Bane (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, center top, shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guards John Konchar (46) and Desmond Bane (22)in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) moves for position in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On a night the Phoenix Suns made a franchise-record 3-pointers, Chris Paul passed a hero on the NBA's career assists list.
Paul had six assists in the Suns' 128-97 romp over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night to pass Oscar Robertson for sixth place. Paul has 9,891 assists, four more than Robertson had in his Hall of Fame career.