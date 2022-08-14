Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 6,000 rebounds; Sun top Lynx

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and she is the only WNBA player to reach 6,000 career rebounds (6,006 total). Fowles checked out of the game for the last time to a long standing ovation, and hugged her coaches and teammates.

The Sun led 78-62 with 7:08 remaining before Minnesota went on a 14-2 run during which Fowles and Aerial Powers scored five points each. Leading jus 80-76, Thomas hit a jumper in the lane for Connecticut and her rebound on the other end helped set up Courtney Williams’s 15-footer for an eight-point lead.

Natisha Hiedeman and Brionna Jones scored 15 points each for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones scored 12 points and Williams had 10. Thomas added seven rebounds and five assists.

Lindsay Allen, who entered with a scoring average of 4.3 points pre game, made 6 of 7 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 26 points. She added six assists. Powers had 22 points and eight rebounds.

A 9-0 run late in the first quarter helped the Sun take a 28-14 lead into the second period and they would go on to lead 71-54 heading to the fourth.

Connecticut was already assured of the No. 3 playoff spot and will open at home against No. 6 Dallas on Thursday. Minnesota missed the playoffs.

