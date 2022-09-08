Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals GAVIN GOOD, The Associated Press Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 10:32 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 Thursday night in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series and advancing to the WNBA Finals.
All the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the Finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019.