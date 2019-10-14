Sun Yang gets Nov. 15 date for doping hearing in open court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — China's star swimmer Sun Yang will have his court hearing on Nov. 15 in a rare open trial to answer allegations he violated anti-doping rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal will be heard at a luxury hotel in Montreux, Switzerland.

All sides agreed to a request by Sun's lawyers to hear the case in public — the first time CAS has opened its doors in 20 years.

The court says "it is intended to live stream all or parts of the hearing on the CAS website."

The case could see Sun banned from the Tokyo Olympics. It involves a disputed attempt by sample collectors to take blood and urine from the three-time Olympic champion in Beijing last year.

The hearing will examine why a glass vial of Sun's blood was destroyed by his entourage, who questioned the sample team's credentials.

WADA has appealed against world swim body FINA's verdict to issue just a warning to Sun. He served a three-month ban in 2014 for a positive test.

