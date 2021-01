ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summers had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Navy players in double figures as the Midshipmen won their ninth straight game, getting past Army 69-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Dorsey added 13 points for the Midshipmen (10-1, 7-0 Patriot League). Cam Davis chipped in 11, Jaylen Walker scored 10 and Richard Njoku had 10.