Sullivan, Atwood lead Lamar over Utah Valley 74-68

OREM, Utah (AP) — Avery Sullivan had 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Lamar players in double figures as the Cardinals defeated Utah Valley 74-68 on Thursday night.

T.J. Atwood added 13 points for the Cardinals (4-1). Davion Buster chipped in 12 and Ellis Jefferson V.J. Holmes added 11 apiece.

Cavit Havsa had 12 points for the Wolverines (3-3). Casdon Jardine added 11 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Washington had 10 points.

Lamar faces Kentucky on the road on Sunday. Utah Valley faces North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

___

___

