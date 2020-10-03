https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Sue-Bird-sets-WNBA-assist-record-in-finals-game-15617832.php
Sue Bird sets WNBA assist record in finals game
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sue Bird set a WNBA Finals assist record in Game 1 of the series between Seattle and Las Vegas on Friday night.
Bird had her record-breaking 12th assist in the third quarter on a pass to Breanna Stewart with 7:19 left in the period. She passed the mark set by Nikki Teasley of Los Angeles in 2002 and accomplished seven other times — last by Alyssa Thomas last season.
The Storm's veteran guard, who turns 40 in two weeks, had 10 assists in the first half — also a WNBA record.
Earlier in the day. the league announced that Bird, who is the league's career assist leader, had the top-selling jersey this year. It was the first time in her illustrious career that she topped that list.
