Stroman's 8 innings, backhand grab lift Mets over Rox 2-1 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 6:19 p.m.
1 of11 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, reacts as he is called out by third base umpire Nic Lentz after McNeil tried to stretch a double into a triple in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman points to his glove after stopping a ground ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Josh Fuentes in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman pauses between pitches in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New York Mets' Pete Alonso flies out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, loses the ball after forcing out Colorado Rockies' Dom Nunez at second base as he tried to advance from first base on a sacrifice bunt by Antonio Senzatela in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson flies out in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday.
J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single and Jeff McNeil had an RBI groundout for the Mets, who have won five of their last six, including two of three at Coors Field this weekend.
Written By
DENNIS GEORGATOS