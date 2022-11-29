Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

T.Hirdt 4-8 0-0 8, M.Hirdt 2-6 0-0 6, Malloy 4-14 0-0 9, Allen 2-7 0-0 5, Turner 2-5 0-0 6, McNeely 5-10 0-0 12, Sheehy 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Hot 1-2 0-0 2, M.Roberts 0-0 0-2 0, Nemickas 0-3 0-0 0, Connors 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 0-2 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title