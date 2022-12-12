Stony Brook 71, Sacred Heart 64

Galette 7-16 1-2 18, Johnson 4-7 2-2 11, Carpenter 2-7 0-0 5, Reilly 1-9 0-0 2, Solomon 6-15 2-2 19, Espinal-Guzman 3-5 2-2 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Mello 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 7-8 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title