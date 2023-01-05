Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title