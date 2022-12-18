Stony Brook 66, Army 59

Mann 4-6 1-3 9, Peterson 3-5 1-4 7, E.Roberts 1-7 0-1 3, C.Benson 6-13 2-4 19, Rucker 6-19 0-0 14, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Dove 1-2 0-0 2, Small 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 4-12 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title