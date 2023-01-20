Stonehill 73, LIU 66

Bergan 3-5 1-2 7, Sims 11-13 1-3 24, Zegarowski 4-9 3-3 11, Burnett 4-9 2-2 13, Stone 0-2 4-4 4, S.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 3-5 1-2 7, Melis 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 28-53 13-18 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title