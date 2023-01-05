Stonehill 62, Wagner 58

Taylor 7-12 3-4 17, B.Brown 1-9 4-4 6, Ezquerra 5-11 0-0 12, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Moore 1-8 1-1 3, Price Noel 4-8 1-1 12, Fletcher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-14 58.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title