Stevenson scores 27 to lift Wichita St. over UCF 75-58

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Erik Stevenson had 27 points as Wichita State defeated Central Florida 75-58 on Thursday night.

Dexter Dennis had nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-6, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). Grant Sherfield added six assists. Jaime Echenique had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Central Florida totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Darin Green Jr. had 13 points for the Knights (13-11, 4-8). Matt Milon added 13 points. Collin Smith had 12 points.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Wichita State defeated Central Florida 87-79 on Jan. 25. Wichita State faces Tulane at home on Sunday. Central Florida plays Cincinnati on the road on Wednesday.

