Stephen F. Austin 93, LeTourneau 40

Argue 0-2 2-2 2, Adams 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 0-11 0-2 0, Blaine 2-9 0-0 6, Richardson 4-8 0-0 10, Johnson 3-5 1-2 9, Ortiz 0-3 1-2 1, Schafer 0-5 2-2 2, Ceasar 0-2 2-2 2, Vanlandingham 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Elrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 8-12 40.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title