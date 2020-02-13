Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67
Bain 3-4 4-7 10, Kensmil 9-14 5-5 23, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Ware 4-7 3-3 11, Harris 4-6 8-10 17, Kachelries 2-4 0-1 5, Walker 0-0 3-4 3, Daniels 1-3 0-0 2, Solomon 1-2 0-2 2, Hart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 23-32 75.
Lewis 3-4 0-2 6, Hairston 5-9 4-5 17, M.Smith 3-10 5-6 13, P.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Talton-Thomas 4-10 5-5 13, Lampkins 1-6 4-5 7, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 0-1 0-0 0, Hunte 1-2 0-0 2, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, White 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 18-23 67.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 2-8 (Harris 1-2, Kachelries 1-3, Ware 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 7-19 (Hairston 3-4, M.Smith 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Lampkins 1-4, P.Smith 0-2, Talton-Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_Harris, M.Smith, Talton-Thomas. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 31 (Bain 8), Texas A&M-CC 25 (P.Smith 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 12 (Ware 5), Texas A&M-CC 9 (M.Smith, P.Smith 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 23, Texas A&M-CC 30. A_1,537 (10,000).