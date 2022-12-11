Stephen F. Austin 103, Paul Quinn 40

Bensalah 4-6 0-2 8, Hart 5-12 4-5 15, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Mingo 1-4 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 0-4 3-4 3, Scaife 0-0 0-2 0, Joseph 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 15-43 7-14 40.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title