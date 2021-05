PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored his fifth goal in four games and the Seattle Sounders beat the rival Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Fredy Montero added a goal in the 79th to help the Sounders improve to 3-0-1.

Seattle's Stefan Frei stopped a penalty kick in the 56th minute and then denied the re-take. Jeremy Ebobisse drew a foul in the box and Frei deflected Valeri’s attempt, but video review allowed for the retake — and Frei blocked Valeri's attempt again.

Portland's Bill Tuiloma denied Frei the shutout with a goal in stoppage time.

It was the 112th meeting between the teams since 1975, when both were part of the North American Soccer League. The Sounders have a 13-10-4 advantage in the MLS era.

Portland (1-3-0) is in the midst of a tough stretch, playing five matches in 15 days. The Timbers are coming off of a 3-1 loss to Club America Wednesday in Mexico City, which eliminated the team in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Ebobisse started for Portland for the first time this season after a thigh injury.

The Sounders, coming off a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy last Sunday, were without Nicolas Lodeiro because of right knee pain.

Ruidiaz had a great opportunity from close range in the 11th minute, but his shot missed to the right. Shortly thereafter, the Timbers had to make an early substitution when Larrys Mabiala was injured and replaced by Tuiloma.

Tuiloma's header at the end of the first half was stopped by Frei, who is three shutouts away from taking over third on the league's all-time list.

The Timbers were hurt in the second half when goalkeeper Jeff Attinella was stretchered off with an injury. He was replaced by Hunter Sulte, a 19-year-old 6-foot-7 homegrown goalkeeper.

The Timbers and Sounders last met in October, playing to a 1-all draw in Seattle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports