Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 4:34 p.m.
1 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) tumbles over Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates with wide receivers Chase Claypool (11) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) twists over the goal line for a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99), outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and free safety Julian Blackmon (32) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) as the teams warm up before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates in the end zone in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) after making a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions. Finally.
Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable 28-24 victory on Sunday.