Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season.

Newgarden's run resembled his dominant win on Iowa's short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.

Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago.

Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.

