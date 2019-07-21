https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Start-of-Iowa-IndyCar-race-delayed-by-rain-and-14111107.php
Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season.
Newgarden's run resembled his dominant win on Iowa's short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.
Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago.
Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.
