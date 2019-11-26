Stars tie record with 7th straight win, 4-2 over Vegas

DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov had two power-play goals, Esa Lindell scored once and helped kill four penalties, and the Dallas Stars tied a team record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Radulov and Lindell staked Ben Bishop to a 2-0 lead in a dominant first period. Bishop made 26 saves for his sixth consecutive win.

Jason Dickinson scored in the second for the Stars, who have won seven in a row five times in a franchise history that dates back to 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars.

Shea Theodore and Paul Stastny had the goals for Vegas. Malcolm Subban stopped 25 shots.

Dallas scored twice in less than two minutes in the first period. On the power play at 11:42, Radulov tipped in a shot by John Klingberg from the blue line. At 13:25, Andrew Cogliano passed across ice to Lindell, who put a wrist shot between Subban and the left post. Tyler Seguin assisted on both goals.

Klingberg had three assists, giving him four in two games since coming off injured reserve.

The Stars outshot the Golden Knights 16-6 in the first.

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop blocks a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop blocks a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Stars tie record with 7th straight win, 4-2 over Vegas 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Vegas came out strong in the second period, with 10 of the first 11 shots on goal. Dallas killed four penalties, but Theodore scored on a backhand at 13:48, five seconds after the last of those expired.

Lindell was on the penalty kill for 5:16 of the second.

Dallas’ second shot in the period, at 17:41, restored the Stars’ two-goal lead at 3-1. Dickinson skated down the slot, took a pass from Radulov and sent the puck past Subban.

The final tally of shots in the second: Vegas 13, Dallas 2.

Stastny, playing in his 900th NHL game, scored 1:23 into the third period. Mark Stone passed into the slot, and Stastny redirected the puck into the net with a backhand.

NOTES: Dallas captain Jamie Benn left six minutes into the game after being hit in the nose by a puck. He returned later in the first period. … Stastny has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 49 career games against Dallas. … Stars C Justin Dowling sat out after leaving the ice in the second period Saturday night because of nausea. … The Golden Knights won all three games vs. Dallas last season and in their first two seasons were 5-1 against the Stars, including 3-0 in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Complete a two-game trip Wednesday in Nashville.

Stars: Make a quick trip to Chicago to play the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Chicago’s most recent game was a 2-1 overtime loss Saturday in Dallas.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports