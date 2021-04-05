Stanton-ian grand slam in bleachers leads Yanks over O's 7-0 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 10:22 p.m.
1 of12 New York Yankees Aaron Judge, (99) celebrates with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton after scoring on Stanton's fifth-inning grand slam in a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees' DJ LeMahieu passes behind the pair. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton after also scoring on Stanton's fifth-inning grand slam in a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees' DJ LeMahieu passes behind the pair. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, left, looks on. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Baltimore Orioles Ryan Mountcastle (6) follows through on first-inning flyout to center field during a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Yankees on-deck batter and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after Judge hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, left, watches the outfield as New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates with teammate Aaron Hicks, left, after Stanton hit a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam over the visitors' bullpen that landed in the left-bleachers 471 feet from home plate, leading the New York Yankees over Baltimore 7-0 Monday night, handing the Orioles their first loss this season.
New York was ahead 1-0 on Aaron Judge’s fourth-inning homer when starter Jorge López (0-1) walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning and Shawn Armstrong forced in a run with a walk to slumping Aaron Hicks.