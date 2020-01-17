Stansberry scores 15, Hawaii beats Cal Poly 65-61

HONOLULU (AP) — Eddie Stansberry scored 15 points, Zigmars Raimo had a double-double, and Hawaii held on to beat Cal Poly 65-61 on Thursday night.

Raimo finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Hawaii (11-5, 2-1 Big West Conference) led 45-29 with 15 minutes to play but the Mustangs used a pair of 10-2 runs and then scored six consecutive points to pull within a point with three minutes remaining. Stansberry answered with a 3-pointer and Cal Poly (4-13, 1-2) got no closer.

Colby Rogers led the Mustangs with 18 points and Kyle Colvin scored 11.

Cal Poly has lost 13 consecutive road games dating to last season.

