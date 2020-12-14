Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 8:12 p.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.
Their mutual respect always showed, and it shined. From the pregame hugs and quick chats to polite postgame handshakes that demonstrated the deep admiration they each felt for one another.