Stanford earns first Pac-12 win, beats Oregon State, 67-46

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones and Michael Jones each scored 18 points and Stanford broke through at the defensive end to earn its first Pac-12 Conference win, knocking off Oregon State, 67-46 on Thursday night.

The Cardinal built a 31-22 lead by intermission but the Beavers battled back to start the second half behind 3-pointers from Tyler Bilodeau and Glenn Taylor Jr. and a layup from Dexter Akanno to get within one less than three minutes into the period. Harrison Ingram and Maxime Raynaud each got to the basket for layups and Spencer Jones knocked down a 3. When Raynaud dunked with 13:21 left the Cardinal was back in front by double digits and they cruised home.