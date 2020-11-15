Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 5 0 212 57 7 0 291 87
Tulsa 4 0 138 93 4 1 145 109
SMU 4 2 202 191 7 2 348 257
UCF 4 2 259 180 5 2 308 201
Memphis 3 2 162 190 4 2 199 214
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Tulane 2 4 199 188 5 4 330 248
Temple 1 5 136 232 1 5 136 232
East Carolina 1 5 163 229 1 6 192 278
South Florida 0 6 135 243 1 7 162 301

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 0 249 133 8 0 301 133
Clemson 6 1 314 156 7 1 363 156
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
North Carolina 6 2 345 246 6 2 345 246
NC State 5 3 268 271 5 3 268 271
Virginia Tech 4 3 250 208 4 4 285 246
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Boston College 4 4 216 221 5 4 240 242
Pittsburgh 3 4 166 184 4 4 221 184
Virginia 3 4 194 216 3 4 194 216
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Louisville 1 6 188 217 2 6 223 238
Syracuse 1 6 125 211 1 7 146 249

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 5 1 216 156 5 2 230 187
Oklahoma St. 4 1 152 100 5 1 168 107
Oklahoma 4 2 275 171 5 2 323 171
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
Kansas St. 4 2 173 141 4 3 204 176
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
TCU 3 4 168 187 3 4 168 187
Texas Tech 2 5 196 271 3 5 231 304
Baylor 1 5 161 163 1 5 161 163
Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 76

___

Big Ten Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 4 0 135 77 4 0 135 77
Ohio St. 3 0 139 69 3 0 139 69
Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106
Michigan 1 3 105 138 1 3 105 138
Michigan St. 1 3 61 135 1 3 61 135
Rutgers 1 3 106 136 1 3 106 136
Penn St. 0 4 102 139 0 4 102 139
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 4 0 112 56 4 0 112 56
Wisconsin 2 0 94 18 2 0 94 18
Purdue 2 1 75 71 2 1 75 71
Iowa 2 2 124 59 2 2 124 59
Nebraska 1 2 60 96 1 2 60 96
Illinois 1 3 68 137 1 3 68 137
Minnesota 1 3 116 143 1 3 116 143

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Conference USA East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71
FAU 4 1 102 65 4 1 102 65
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 2 3 64 109 3 6 132 225
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 2 6 186 302
FIU 0 2 47 69 0 4 91 124
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
UTSA 3 2 132 127 5 4 243 240
Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
Southern Miss. 1 3 84 102 2 6 188 269
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-American Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 91 40 2 0 91 40
Kent St. 2 0 89 47 2 0 89 47
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 48 73 1 1 48 73
Ohio 1 1 51 40 1 1 51 40
Akron 0 2 23 82 0 2 23 82
Bowling Green 0 2 27 100 0 2 27 100
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 2 0 70 37 2 0 70 37
W. Michigan 2 0 99 51 2 0 99 51
Ball St. 1 1 69 69 1 1 69 69
Toledo 1 1 76 44 1 1 76 44
E. Michigan 0 2 54 65 0 2 54 65
N. Illinois 0 2 40 89 0 2 40 89

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mountain West Conference West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 4 0 135 82 4 0 135 82
San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
San Diego St. 3 1 123 51 3 1 123 51
Hawaii 2 2 90 117 2 2 90 117
UNLV 0 4 69 145 0 4 69 145
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 143 64 3 1 160 115
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
Air Force 0 2 36 66 1 2 76 73
New Mexico 0 3 74 104 0 3 74 104
Utah St. 0 4 45 149 0 4 45 149

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 6 168 282
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pacific-12 Conference North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 2 0 78 43 2 0 78 43
Washington 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 2 49 65 0 2 49 65
Stanford 0 2 46 70 0 2 46 70
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 2 0 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 62 57 2 0 62 57
Arizona 0 1 30 34 0 1 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
UCLA 0 1 42 48 0 1 42 48
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southeastern Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 5 1 275 180 5 1 275 180
Georgia 4 2 174 125 4 2 174 125
Kentucky 3 4 163 149 3 4 163 149
Missouri 2 3 113 165 2 3 113 165
Tennessee 2 4 124 189 2 4 124 189
South Carolina 2 5 191 257 2 5 191 257
Vanderbilt 0 6 99 215 0 6 99 215
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
Arkansas 3 4 182 220 3 4 182 220
Mississippi 3 4 287 286 3 4 287 286
LSU 2 3 179 168 2 3 179 168
Mississippi St. 2 4 98 165 2 4 98 165

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 58
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 3 245 168
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 4 109 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sun Belt Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 5 0 184 70 7 0 265 114
Appalachian St. 4 0 131 60 6 1 225 118
Georgia Southern 4 2 151 146 6 2 219 172
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 3 207 174
Georgia St. 2 4 184 229 3 4 233 258
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 190 143 7 1 245 177
South Alabama 2 3 101 119 3 5 167 209
Arkansas St. 1 4 129 214 3 5 238 309
Texas State 1 5 164 206 1 9 271 364
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 8 0 362 111
Liberty 8 0 324 177
Army 6 2 247 120
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 2 10 92

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0