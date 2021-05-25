Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2 AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 11:51 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and right wing Jesper Fast (71) struggle for the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) while Predators left wing Erik Haula (56), left wing Tanner Jeannot and defenseman Ben Harpur (17) defend during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) is tripped while skating near Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) and center Luke Kunin (11) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) falls to the ice while trying to take a shot on goal while Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin defends at left during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, left, and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defend the goal while Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) falls to the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend the goal against Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (58) and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) skate for the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP
9 of9
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Staal was jostling with Nashville's Ryan Johansen for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros on a 4-on-4 sequence. Saros made the stop and poked the puck forward, but Carolina's captain batted the puck out of the air and past Saros to seal the win.