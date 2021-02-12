Staal and Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:32 a.m.
Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23), Brady Skjei (76), Vincent Trocheck (16) and Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrate a goal scored by McGinn in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, front left, looks on as Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer attempts to glove a shot from the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Stars' Mark Pysyk (13) scores against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner (51) and Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) fall into the boards chasing after the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates with the bench after scoring again the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) has his shot deflected away from the net by Dallas Stars' Anton Khudobin (35) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) and Mark Pysyk (13) works to strip the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) works to shoot as Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) and Brady Skjei (76) help goaltender James Reimer (47) defend the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) gets past Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) and Jaccob Slavin (74) before shooting at the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) attempts to clear the puck as Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) works to shoot in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Stars' Denis Gurianov (34), and Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) and Brett Pesce (22) watch the play. Tony Gutierrez/AP
15 of15
DALLAS (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night, their third win this season against the defending Western Conference champions.
Niederreiter went in on a breakaway off a long pass from Dougie Hamilton and got goaltender Anton Khudobin leaning to the right before scoring to his left. Warren Foegele added a goal in the final minute.
