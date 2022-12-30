St. Peter's 67, Manhattan 57

Padgett 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 5-6 0-0 10, Brennen 2-7 1-2 7, Nelson 3-11 1-2 8, Stewart 2-10 6-7 11, Watson 3-5 1-4 8, Cisse 1-4 1-5 3, Hayun 2-3 4-5 8, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0, Schreier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 14-25 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title