St. Louis-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to right field. Mark Canha grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Albert Pujols. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso singles to right field. Francisco Lindor to second. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pete Alonso to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Eduardo Escobar lines out to shallow infield to Nolan Arenado. Pete Alonso doubled off third.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals second. Juan Yepez homers to center field. Dylan Carlson grounds out to second base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Harrison Bader singles to shallow center field. Andrew Knizner pops out to shallow center field to Francisco Lindor.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals third. Tommy Edman pops out to shallow left field to Francisco Lindor. Brendan Donovan flies out to shallow center field to Jeff McNeil. Paul Goldschmidt homers to left field. Nolan Arenado grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Mets 2.

Cardinals fifth. Tommy Edman doubles. Brendan Donovan grounds out to second base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Tommy Edman to third. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to right field. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado called out on strikes. Juan Yepez lines out to shallow center field to Jeff McNeil.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Mets 2.

Mets fifth. Luis Guillorme doubles to deep left center field. Tomas Nido out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Dakota Hudson to Tommy Edman. Luis Guillorme to third. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base to Albert Pujols. Luis Guillorme scores. Mark Canha singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Mark Canha to second. Pete Alonso walks. Francisco Lindor to second. Mark Canha to third. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Pete Alonso to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Mark Canha scores. Eduardo Escobar lines out to shallow infield to Brendan Donovan.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Cardinals 3.

Cardinals seventh. Yadier Molina flies out to deep left field to Jeff McNeil. Tommy Edman walks. Brendan Donovan singles to right center field. Tommy Edman to third. Paul Goldschmidt out on a sacrifice fly to Jeff McNeil. Brendan Donovan out at second. Tommy Edman scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Cardinals ninth. Harrison Bader singles to shallow infield. Yadier Molina grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Harrison Bader to third. Tommy Edman called out on strikes. Brendan Donovan walks. Paul Goldschmidt singles to third base. Brendan Donovan to third. Harrison Bader scores. Fielding error by Eduardo Escobar. Nolan Arenado walks. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Juan Yepez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Mets 5.

Cardinals tenth. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow right field. Corey Dickerson to third. Albert Pujols grounds out to second base. Dylan Carlson out at second. Corey Dickerson scores. Harrison Bader grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 6, Mets 5.

Mets tenth. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Francisco Lindor scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Cardinals 6.