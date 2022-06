Cardinals first. Tommy Edman flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado doubles to shallow left field. Brendan Donovan to third. Juan Yepez grounds out to shallow infield, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Gorman singles to right field. Nolan Arenado scores. Dylan Carlson lines out to shallow right field to Luis Urias.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez walks. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez out at second. Hunter Renfroe walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base. Hunter Renfroe out at second.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Brewers 2.

Cardinals fourth. Juan Yepez strikes out swinging. Nolan Gorman homers to center field. Dylan Carlson flies out to left field to Christian Yelich. Harrison Bader flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 3, Brewers 2.

Cardinals seventh. Nolan Gorman homers to center field. Dylan Carlson walks. Harrison Bader pops out to shallow infield to Rowdy Tellez. Lars Nootbaar singles to shallow infield. Dylan Carlson to second. Andrew Knizner grounds out to shortstop. Lars Nootbaar out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Brewers 2.

Cardinals eighth. Tommy Edman singles to shallow center field. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow right field. Tommy Edman to third. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow left field. Brendan Donovan to second. Tommy Edman scores. Juan Yepez flies out to left center field to Tyrone Taylor. Nolan Gorman singles to left field. Nolan Arenado to second. Brendan Donovan scores. Dylan Carlson reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nolan Gorman out at second. Nolan Arenado to third. Harrison Bader called out on strikes.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 6, Brewers 2.