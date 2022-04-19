St. Louis-Miami Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Garrett Cooper. Albert Pujols doubles to right field. Tommy Edman grounds out to shortstop, Joey Wendle to Garrett Cooper. Paul DeJong doubles to deep left field. Albert Pujols scores. Yadier Molina reaches on error to second base, advances to 2nd. Paul DeJong scores. Throwing error by Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Harrison Bader walks. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep left field to Brian Anderson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Marlins 0.

Cardinals third. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to deep left center field. Tyler O'Neill singles to left center field, tagged out at second, Jesus Sanchez to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Nolan Arenado pops out to Miguel Rojas. Albert Pujols singles to right center field. Tommy Edman triples to deep right center field. Albert Pujols scores. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Marlins 0.

Cardinals fifth. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right center field. Tyler O'Neill walks. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep center field to Jesus Sanchez. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Albert Pujols reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler O'Neill to third. Paul Goldschmidt out at home. Tommy Edman singles to left center field. Albert Pujols to second. Tyler O'Neill scores. Paul DeJong reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tommy Edman out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Marlins 0.

Marlins sixth. Jesus Aguilar flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield to Adam Wainwright. Bryan De La Cruz homers to center field. Brian Anderson singles to center field. Jorge Soler pinch-hitting for Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.