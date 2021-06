Cardinals first. Tommy Edman lines out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Nolan Arenado flies out to shallow center field to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts doubles to right field. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Max Muncy to third. Mookie Betts scores. Fielding error by Andrew Knizner. Cody Bellinger singles to deep right field. Justin Turner scores. Max Muncy scores. Chris Taylor walks. Cody Bellinger to second. Gavin Lux singles to deep center field, advances to 2nd. Chris Taylor to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Throwing error by Edmundo Sosa. Zach McKinstry singles to right center field. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Austin Barnes walks. Walker Buehler strikes out on a foul bunt. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Austin Barnes to second. Zach McKinstry scores. Max Muncy flies out to right field to Justin Williams. Justin Turner walks. Mookie Betts to second. Austin Barnes to third. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts scores. Austin Barnes scores. Chris Taylor lines out to shallow left field to Edmundo Sosa.

11 runs, 7 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 11, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals third. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging. Dylan Carlson singles to right field. Paul Goldschmidt called out on strikes. Nolan Arenado doubles to right field. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Cardinals 2.

Dodgers fourth. Cody Bellinger lines out to deep left field to Tyler O'Neill. Chris Taylor singles to deep left field. Gavin Lux walks. Chris Taylor to second. Zach McKinstry walks. Gavin Lux to second. Chris Taylor to third. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Walker Buehler doubles to shallow right field. Zach McKinstry to third. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Mookie Betts singles to right field. Walker Buehler to third. Zach McKinstry scores. Max Muncy grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Matt Carpenter.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 14, Cardinals 2.

Cardinals fifth. Tyler Webb strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow infield, Zach McKinstry to Max Muncy. Dylan Carlson homers to right field. Matt Carpenter flies out to deep left field to Yoshi Tsutsugo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 14, Cardinals 3.