Cardinals second. Tyler O'Neill doubles to deep left field. Yadier Molina homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Paul DeJong lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Harrison Bader flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Johan Oviedo grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep center field. Brendan Rodgers flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Charlie Blackmon to third. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow right field, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Charlie Blackmon scores. C.J. Cron flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Elias Diaz homers to center field. Chi Chi Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Garrett Hampson singles to right field. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Garrett Hampson out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Rockies 2.

Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt. Ryan McMahon doubles to left center field. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to right field to Tommy Edman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Cardinals 2.

Cardinals ninth. Yadier Molina grounds out to shortstop, Justin Lawrence to Ryan McMahon to Joshua Fuentes. Tommy Edman walks. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader walks. Tommy Edman to second. Jose Rondon pinch-hitting for John Gant. Jose Rondon singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Harrison Bader to third. Tommy Edman scores. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 3, Rockies 3.

Cardinals tenth. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado is intentionally walked. Edmundo Sosa pops out to second base to Brendan Rodgers. Yadier Molina singles to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado to third. Dylan Carlson scores. Tommy Edman singles to left field. Yadier Molina to second. Nolan Arenado scores. Paul DeJong walks. Harrison Bader homers to left field. Paul DeJong scores. Tommy Edman scores. Yadier Molina scores. Alex Reyes lines out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson.

6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 9, Rockies 3.