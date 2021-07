St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Willson Contreras walks. Patrick Wisdom singles to left field. Willson Contreras to second. Anthony Rizzo flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Javier Baez singles to shallow left field. Patrick Wisdom to second. Willson Contreras to third. Jake Marisnick strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson doubles to right field. Javier Baez scores. Patrick Wisdom scores. Willson Contreras scores. Nico Hoerner walks. Jason Heyward flies out to deep right center field to Harrison Bader.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals third. Wade LeBlanc grounds out to shallow infield, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow infield. Paul Goldschmidt pops out to shortstop to Javier Baez. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Dylan Carlson to second. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Nolan Arenado to third. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina singles to center field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Nolan Arenado scores. Tommy Edman flies out to left center field to Joc Pederson.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 2.

Cubs fourth. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Patrick Wisdom reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Willson Contreras out at second. Anthony Rizzo singles to left field. Patrick Wisdom to second. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Ian Happ pinch-hitting for Jake Marisnick. Ian Happ singles to left field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Patrick Wisdom scores. Joc Pederson flies out to left field to Tyler O'Neill.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Cardinals 2.

Cubs seventh. Ian Happ walks. Joc Pederson walks. Ian Happ to second. Nico Hoerner flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Ian Happ to third. Jason Heyward hit by pitch. Joc Pederson to second. Kris Bryant pinch-hitting for Ryan Tepera. Kris Bryant doubles to deep left center field. Jason Heyward scores. Joc Pederson scores. Ian Happ scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Patrick Wisdom homers to center field. Sergio Alcantara scores. Anthony Rizzo walks. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 9, Cardinals 2.

Cubs eighth. Ian Happ called out on strikes. Joc Pederson doubles to center field. Nico Hoerner flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Joc Pederson to third. Jason Heyward singles to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Robinson Chirinos pinch-hitting for Andrew Chafin. Robinson Chirinos walks. Jason Heyward to second. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 10, Cardinals 2.

Cardinals ninth. Dylan Carlson doubles to deep left center field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Dylan Carlson scores. Paul DeJong pinch-hitting for Brandon Waddell. Paul DeJong homers to right field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo. Yadier Molina grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Ryan to Anthony Rizzo. Tommy Edman called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 10, Cardinals 5.