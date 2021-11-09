Skip to main content
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 1 0 1 1 3
Winnipeg 0 1 1 0 2

St. Louis won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 3 (Neal, Kyrou), 18:09 (pp).

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Pionk 2 (Toninato, Svechnikov), 10:56.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 9 (Wheeler, Stanley), 6:22. 4, St. Louis, Kyrou 3 (Buchnevich, Rosen), 11:54.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Perron NG, Kyrou NG, Tarasenko NG, O'Reilly G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Dubois NG, Scheifele NG, Wheeler NG).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-5-10-10_33. Winnipeg 6-17-17-1_41.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 6-2-1 (41 shots-39 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 3-2-3 (33-31).

A_14,004 (15,321). T_2:35.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mitch Hunt.