St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

San Francisco St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 1 5 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 1 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Edman 3b 3 0 0 0 Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 St. Louis 000 001 00x — 1

DP_San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Rodríguez L,5-8 7 5 1 1 1 7 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1

St. Louis Flaherty W,9-7 8 1 0 0 1 8 C.Martínez S,18-21 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).