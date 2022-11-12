St. John's 83, Lafayette 68

Jenkins 3-7 0-0 6, O'Boyle 5-10 0-0 14, Vander Baan 1-2 0-0 3, Fulton 4-6 0-0 11, Pettit 0-2 0-0 0, Berger 6-18 0-0 17, Rivera 6-13 4-9 17, Rubayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 4-9 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title